Michael B. Jordan Named Sexiest Man Alive by 'People'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Jordan was declared 'People' magazine's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Tuesday night.

He told 'People' that the honor is a "cool feeling.".

You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of, Michael B.

Jordan, via 'People'.

The women in Jordan's family are "definitely proud of this one.".

When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well.

, Michael B.

Jordan, via 'People'.

This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for, Michael B.

Jordan, via 'People'.

Past celebrities named Sexiest Man Alive include Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, John Legend, .

Dwayne Johnson, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and more


