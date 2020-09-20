John Boyega plays trailblazing cop in ‘Small Axe'

John Boyega’s latest role sees him play real-life British police officer Leroy Logan in the third episode of the series titled ‘Red, White and Blue’ by Steve McQueen.

‘Small Axe’ follows Logan who was an anti-racism reformer in the 1980s and served as a member of the police force for 30 years in real-life.

Report by Fullerg.

