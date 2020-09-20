John Boyega plays trailblazing cop in ‘Small Axe'

Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated as a member of the Labour Party but the former leader will not be allowed to represent the party as an MP in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
England football legend Sir Geoff Hurst said he supports a ban on children heading balls in the wake of a number of dementia diagnoses and deaths among his 1966 World Cup-winning teammates. Sir Bobby Charlton, his brother Jack, Ray Wilson, Martin Peters and Nobby Stiles have all been diagnosed with the disease, and Jack Charlton, Wilson, Peters and Stiles all died over the last two-and-a-half years. Report by Blairm.
Boris Johnson appeared via a video-link at Prime Minister's Questions where Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked him why he said Scottish devolution was "a disaster". Report by Blairm.
Dr Susan Hopkins, the medical adviser to the Government's Covid-19 response, said today that she was "very keen" that the country had a Christmas that was "as close to normal as possible." However, she suggested tougher restrictions could be needed on either side of the festive period. Report by Blairm.
Small Axe Anthology Trailer - Prime Video - Plot synopsis: Fifty years ago, on 9 August 1970, 150 protesters marched against police harassment in Notting Hill. This is the true story of the Mangrove 9,..