John Boyega plays trailblazing cop in ‘Small Axe'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:46s - Published
John Boyega’s latest role sees him play real-life British police officer Leroy Logan in the third episode of the series titled ‘Red, White and Blue’ by Steve McQueen.

‘Small Axe’ follows Logan who was an anti-racism reformer in the 1980s and served as a member of the police force for 30 years in real-life.

John Boyega would love to do a Bond movie with Steve McQueen at the helm [Video]

John Boyega would love to do a Bond movie with Steve McQueen at the helm

John Boyega wants to tackle a James Bond film with Steve McQueen behind the camera.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
John Boyega feared Black Lives Matter speech would cost him movie roles [Video]

John Boyega feared Black Lives Matter speech would cost him movie roles

John Boyega had concerns his passionate Black Lives Matter speech would deter directors from casting him in their films.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Corbyn refused Labour whip after reinstatement to party [Video]

Corbyn refused Labour whip after reinstatement to party

Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated as a member of the Labour Party but the former leader will not be allowed to represent the party as an MP in the House of Commons.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:31Published
England football legend supports ban on kids heading balls [Video]

England football legend supports ban on kids heading balls

England football legend Sir Geoff Hurst said he supports a ban on children heading balls in the wake of a number of dementia diagnoses and deaths among his 1966 World Cup-winning teammates. Sir Bobby Charlton, his brother Jack, Ray Wilson, Martin Peters and Nobby Stiles have all been diagnosed with the disease, and Jack Charlton, Wilson, Peters and Stiles all died over the last two-and-a-half years.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published
Boris Johnson questioned on devolution at virtual PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson questioned on devolution at virtual PMQs

Boris Johnson appeared via a video-link at Prime Minister's Questions where Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked him why he said Scottish devolution was "a disaster".

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:24Published
Government advisor 'very keen' to have 'normal' Xmas [Video]

Government advisor 'very keen' to have 'normal' Xmas

Dr Susan Hopkins, the medical adviser to the Government's Covid-19 response, said today that she was "very keen" that the country had a Christmas that was "as close to normal as possible." However, she suggested tougher restrictions could be needed on either side of the festive period.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published

John Boyega: I'd play James Bond [Video]

John Boyega: I'd play James Bond

John Boyega would love to play the role of James Bond and would want '12 Years A Slave' filmmaker Sir Steve McQueen - who directed him in 'Small Axe' - was behind the camera for a potential 007 movie.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:05Published
Small Axe Anthology Trailer [Video]

Small Axe Anthology Trailer

Small Axe Anthology Trailer - Extended Version - Amazon Prime Video's new British anthology mini-series - Plot synopsis: Fifty years ago, on 9 August 1970, 150 protesters marched against police..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:46Published
Small Axe Anthology [Video]

Small Axe Anthology

Small Axe Anthology Trailer - Prime Video - Plot synopsis: Fifty years ago, on 9 August 1970, 150 protesters marched against police harassment in Notting Hill. This is the true story of the Mangrove 9,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:16Published