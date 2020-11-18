23rd Jan must be declared as 'Patriot's Day': SC Bose's grand-nephew Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:56s - Published on November 18, 2020 23rd Jan must be declared as 'Patriot's Day': SC Bose's grand-nephew West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to PM Narendra Modi to declare 23rd January, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as a national holiday and "take decisive steps to find out what happened to Netaji and place the matter in public domain." Freedom fighter's Grand-nephew Chandra Kumar Bose backed CM Mamata and said that former's birth anniversary must be declared as 'Patriot's Day'. 0

