Daily Dividend Report: MRK,RGLD,MTB,CLX,FL

Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share of the company's common stock for the first quarter of 2021.

Payment will be made on Jan.

8, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec.

15, 2020.

Royal Gold, announced today that its Board of Directors increased the Company's annual calendar year common stock dividend from $1.12 to $1.20 per share, payable on a quarterly basis of $0.30 per share.

The first quarterly dividend at the increased rate is payable on January 22, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 8, 2021.

M&T Bank announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share on its common stock.

The dividend will be payable December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020.

Clorox announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.11 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable Feb.

12, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Jan.

27, 2021.

Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend increases.

This is the 51st consecutive year Clorox has paid an annual dividend - ever since it became independent again following a decade of ownership by another company.

Foot Locker, the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.15 per share, which will be payable on January 29, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 15, 2021.