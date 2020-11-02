Global  
 

As Pompeo visits Georgia, thousands protest over election results

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
As Pompeo visits Georgia, thousands protest over election results

As Pompeo visits Georgia, thousands protest over election results

Thousands formed a live chain in Tbilisi holding a huge Georgian national flag and posters saying: ‘USA – Thanks for supporting our liberty!’


