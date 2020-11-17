Government announce ban on petrol and diesel cars

It wants to cut levels of greenhouse gases to zero by 2050 - and say the plan will create thousands of jobs.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Facebook American online social networking service Labour MP: Starmer has ‘done the right thing’ over Corbyn



Labour MP Neil Coyle, a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, has said that Sir Keir Starmer has “done the right thing” in not allowing the former leader to have the party whip restored despite being reinstated as a member by the National Executive Committee. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970 Police Officer Nearly Washed Away as Iota Hits San Andrés



Shocking footage shows the moment a police officer was nearly washed away as Hurricane Iota hit the Caribbean island of San Andrés, Colombia. The extreme weather caused severe damage along the coastline, with roads completely destroyed by the brute force of giant waves that smashed into the shore. At least two people have been killed and six injured, while another is still missing, in Colombia's Caribbean archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:02 Published on January 1, 1970 John Boyega plays trailblazing cop in ‘Small Axe'



John Boyega’s latest role sees him play real-life British police officer Leroy Logan in the third episode of the series titled ‘Red, White and Blue’ by Steve McQueen. ‘Small Axe’ follows Logan who was an anti-racism reformer in the 1980s and served as a member of the police force for 30 years in real-life. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:46 Published on January 1, 1970 Corbyn refused Labour whip after reinstatement to party



Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated as a member of the Labour Party but the former leader will not be allowed to represent the party as an MP in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 00:31 Published on January 1, 1970