Government announce ban on petrol and diesel cars

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Sales of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned from 2030.

It's one part of what the government is calling a 'green industrial revolution' - driving the transition to electric cars.

It wants to cut levels of greenhouse gases to zero by 2050 - and say the plan will create thousands of jobs.

Report by Blairm.

Labour MP Neil Coyle, a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, has said that Sir Keir Starmer has "done the right thing" in not allowing the former leader to have the party whip restored despite being reinstated as a member by the National Executive Committee. Report by Blairm.

Shocking footage shows the moment a police officer was nearly washed away as Hurricane Iota hit the Caribbean island of San Andrés, Colombia. The extreme weather caused severe damage along the coastline, with roads completely destroyed by the brute force of giant waves that smashed into the shore. At least two people have been killed and six injured, while another is still missing, in Colombia's Caribbean archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina. Report by Avagninag.

John Boyega's latest role sees him play real-life British police officer Leroy Logan in the third episode of the series titled 'Red, White and Blue' by Steve McQueen. 'Small Axe' follows Logan who was an anti-racism reformer in the 1980s and served as a member of the police force for 30 years in real-life. Report by Fullerg.

Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated as a member of the Labour Party but the former leader will not be allowed to represent the party as an MP in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm.

Opinion: my Skoda Superb was a zeitgeist new car purchase

On the day the government announced its 2030 ban on petrol and diesel cars, one man arrives home with...
Autocar - Published

UK government confirms 2030 ICE ban

As reported earlier this week, the UK government has confirmed its intention to ban the sale of new...
Just-Auto - Published Also reported by •Autocar


Could battery tech save British car industry from decline?

As the UK government prepares to bring forward a complete ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars...
Just-Auto - Published


Key questions answered on petrol and diesel ban [Video]

Key questions answered on petrol and diesel ban

Accelerating the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans willhave a major impact on the UK's automotive industry.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
UK will ban new gas-powered cars by 2030 [Video]

UK will ban new gas-powered cars by 2030

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030, five years earlier than previously planned, as part of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson is casting as a "green revolution"..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
Ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans brought forward to 2030 [Video]

Ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans brought forward to 2030

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be phased out by 2030, BorisJohnson has confirmed as he set out his 10-point plan for a "green industrialrevolution". The move brings the ban on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published