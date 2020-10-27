JPMorgan: Trump's Refusal To Concede Could Trigger 'American Horror Story'

Global  
 

The Trump campaign's efforts to overturn the election results are widely seen by Wall Street as a desperate sideshow destined to fail.

But CNN reports JPMorgan is telling clients, 'Not so fast.'

After all, this is 2020.

According to CNN, JPMorgan Asset Management's Michael Cembalest says there's still a chance that this process could descend into chaos.


