Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Covid Restrictions

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
New Covid Restrictions
11/18/20_NewCovidRestrictions

Welcome in.

I'm tom kenny.

We thank you for joing us this evening.

And i'm veronica jean seltzer.

Governor andy beshear has announced new... wide-ranging restrictions to stop the staggering number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state.

That's tonight's top story at six fs vo bullets:no new covid-19 restrictions source: office of the governor - social gatherings limited to ... under the new restrictions... private indoor gatherings need to be limited to your household and one other household... with a limit of eight.

Venue spaces, including weddings and funerals, can only have a maximum of 25 people.

Gyms will be limited to 33-percent capacity and no group classes are allowed.

Businesses are being told they should allow employees to work from home.

But the restrictions expected to ht the hardest... all public and private schools are to cease in- person instruction beginning november 23.

Middle and high schools will remain in remote instruction until january 4.

The governor also says there will be no indoor seating at bars and restaurants..

Startinghis friday.

Beshear says he knows these steps will cause further hardship for people... but they are necessary.

L3: top story white governor andy beshear (d) kentucky "action is unpopular but inaction is deadly.

We have got to take action to make sure we can save lives and to make sure as many kentuckians as possible see the




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Five Things for Friday, including new Covid restrictions coming to Oregon

Good morning. Here are Five Things for a stormy Friday the 13th. Oregon passed an unfortunate...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •NewsdayCBS NewsUSATODAY.com


Trump Covid Adviser Dr. Scott Atlas Walks Back Tweet Urging People to ‘Rise Up’ Against Michigan Governor’s New Pandemic Restrictions

Trump Covid Adviser Dr. Scott Atlas Walks Back Tweet Urging People to ‘Rise Up’ Against Michigan Governor’s New Pandemic Restrictions Dr. Scott Atlas walked back a tweet urging people to "rise up" against new Covid restrictions imposed...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


How Colorado’s new COVID restrictions affect restaurants, last call

Starting Friday, Denver and several other counties will tighten their coronavirus restrictions,...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •NewsdayUSATODAY.com



Related videos from verified sources

More Restrictions Could Be Coming To NYC As COVID Cases Rise [Video]

More Restrictions Could Be Coming To NYC As COVID Cases Rise

Coronavirus closures in New York City may not stop at just schools. More restrictions could be coming citywide; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published
Local restaurants laying off workers as new restrictions begin [Video]

Local restaurants laying off workers as new restrictions begin

Local restaurant owners are speaking to 7 Action News on the first day of new COVID-19 restrictions.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:41Published
Empty shelves return as shoppers buy up supplies amid new COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

Empty shelves return as shoppers buy up supplies amid new COVID-19 restrictions

Empty shelves return as shoppers buy up supplies amid new COVID-19 restrictions

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:01Published