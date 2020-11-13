New Covid Restrictions

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

Governor andy beshear has announced new... wide-ranging restrictions to stop the staggering number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state.

under the new restrictions... private indoor gatherings need to be limited to your household and one other household... with a limit of eight.

Venue spaces, including weddings and funerals, can only have a maximum of 25 people.

Gyms will be limited to 33-percent capacity and no group classes are allowed.

Businesses are being told they should allow employees to work from home.

But the restrictions expected to ht the hardest... all public and private schools are to cease in- person instruction beginning november 23.

Middle and high schools will remain in remote instruction until january 4.

The governor also says there will be no indoor seating at bars and restaurants..

Startinghis friday.

Beshear says he knows these steps will cause further hardship for people... but they are necessary.

L3: top story white governor andy beshear (d) kentucky "action is unpopular but inaction is deadly.

We have got to take action to make sure we can save lives and to make sure as many kentuckians as possible see the