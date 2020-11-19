Zoom Benefits As NYC School Closes

Zoom Video Communications reversed earlier losses and surged as much as 5.5% on Wednesday.

This was following the announced closure of New York City public schools.

According to reports at Business Insider, the closings will start Thursday.

NYC public schools will transition to remote learning because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The surge pushed the 7-day positivity rate above the 3% threshold.

Zoom has been a prime beneficiary of the COVID-19 related lockdowns.