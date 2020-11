Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:34s - Published 2 minutes ago

Charlotte County Fire & EMS offers tips for Safety tips for frying turkey on Thanksgiving.

THIS THANKSGIVING... SOME OF YOU MAY BE COOKING TURKEYS FOR THE FIRST TIME SO ITS IMPORTANT THAT YOU USE SOME OF THESE SAFETY TIPS FROM THE CHARLOTTE COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT.

IF YOU PLAN TOFRY YOUR TURKEY...USE THE FRYER OUTDOORS ON ASOLID LEVEL SURFACE... AWAY FROMBUILDINGS AND FLAMMABLEMATERIALS.

YOU SHOULD NEVER USEA FRYER ON A WOOD DECK, UNDER APATIO OR INSIDE A GARAGE ORENCLOSED SPACE.

NEVER LEAVE THEFRYER UNATTENDED.

ALSO...MAKESURE YOUR TURKEY IS COMPLETELYTHAWED AND DRIED BEFORE DROPPING