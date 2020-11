Related videos from verified sources Diana, Philip: More Complicated Than The Crown



Episode 2 of The Crown season 4 sets up a truly delicious dramatic scenario: a long, weird weekend at Balmoral Castle during which the royal family is visited not only by Prime Minister Margaret.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:33 Published 3 days ago 'The Crown' Cast Teaches You Royal Slang



Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor from Netflix's 'The Crown' school us in royal slang. From "elevenses" to "Operation London Bridge," Emma and Josh sound like "blue blood" in this episode of Slang School. Credit: Vanity Fair Duration: 07:05 Published on September 29, 2020