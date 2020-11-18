India's tech solutions have potential to go global: PM Modi

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s
During Bengaluru Summit 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Indian tech solutions have potential to go global.

"India is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era.

We have the best minds as well as the biggest market.

Our local tech solutions have the potential to go global.

It is time for tech-solutions that are 'designed' in India but 'deployed' for the World," said PM Modi.


