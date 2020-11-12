Our governance model is 'Technology First': PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:35s - Published 12 minutes ago Our governance model is 'Technology First': PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 on November 19 via video-conferencing. "Our government has successfully created a market for digital and tech solutions. It has made technology a key part of all schemes. Our governance model is 'Technology First'. Through technology, we have enhanced human dignity. Millions of farmers received monetary support in one click. At the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown, it was technology that ensured that India's poor received proper and quick assistance," said PM Modi at the summit. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India India's tech solutions have potential to go global: PM Modi



During Bengaluru Summit 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Indian tech solutions have potential to go global. "India is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era. We have the best minds as well as the biggest market. Our local tech solutions have the potential to go global. It is time for tech-solutions that are 'designed' in India but 'deployed' for the World," said PM Modi. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:33 Published on January 1, 1970 PM Modi hails Digital India as way of life, says governance model is 'Technology First' The Prime Minister said that his government has not just successfully created a market for digital and tech solutions but it has made technology a key part of..

DNA 1 hour ago