Our governance model is 'Technology First': PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 on November 19 via video-conferencing.
"Our government has successfully created a market for digital and tech solutions.
It has made technology a key part of all schemes.
Our governance model is 'Technology First'.
Through technology, we have enhanced human dignity.
Millions of farmers received monetary support in one click.
At the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown, it was technology that ensured that India's poor received proper and quick assistance," said PM Modi at the summit.