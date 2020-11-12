Global  
 

Our governance model is 'Technology First': PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 on November 19 via video-conferencing.

"Our government has successfully created a market for digital and tech solutions.

It has made technology a key part of all schemes.

Our governance model is 'Technology First'.

Through technology, we have enhanced human dignity.

Millions of farmers received monetary support in one click.

At the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown, it was technology that ensured that India's poor received proper and quick assistance," said PM Modi at the summit.


During Bengaluru Summit 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Indian tech solutions have potential to go global. "India is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era. We have the best minds as well as the biggest market. Our local tech solutions have the potential to go global. It is time for tech-solutions that are 'designed' in India but 'deployed' for the World," said PM Modi.

PM Modi hails Digital India as way of life, says governance model is 'Technology First'

 The Prime Minister said that his government has not just successfully created a market for digital and tech solutions but it has made technology a key part of
Next is Now: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 on Thursday at 11 am.  
'Technology first' is our governance model: PM Modi

'It has now become a way of life especially for the poor and marginalised and those in the...
