Trending: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate 20th wedding anniversary, Jade Thirlwall posts cryptic message as J

BTS big winners at MTV EMAs as Little Mix host without Jesy Nelson



*Mandatory credit: ViacomCBS Networks International K-pop superstars BTS were the big winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards, while show hosts Little Mix also took home top prizes. Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock appeared as holograms in front of a cheering crowd on hundreds of screens at the virtual ceremony.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published on January 1, 1970