Deep sleep could help prevent Alzheimer's
Its National Alzheimer's Awarness Month and it turns out sleep could help prevent the disease. The latest research from UC Berkeley says falling into a deep sleep on regular basis could help prevent Alzheimer's.

THE LATEST RESEARCH FROM U-C BERKELEY SAYS - FALLING INTO A DEEP SLEEP ON REGULAR BASIS - COULD HELP PREVENT ALZHEIMER'S. RESEARCHERS TRACKED SLEEP PATTERNS IN A GROUP OF PEOPLE IN THEIR 70'S - FOR SIX YEARS. THEY FOUND THOSE WHO GOT LESS DEEP SLEEP - HAD MORE OF A SPECIFIC PROTEIN IN THEIR BRAINS THAT CAN CAUSE ALZHEIMER'S.





