Jobless Claims Back on the Rise as Covid-19 Cases Soar
Jobless claims unexpectedly rise for there first time since early October as employers continue to proceed with caution amid soaring Covid-19 infections.
Stocks fall for third straight dayThe S&P 500 ended lower on Thursday after a rise in weekly jobless claims compounded worries about a stalling economic recovery and fading hopes for more fiscal aid before the election. Fred Katayama..
Stocks rally; Amazon unveils home drone cameraWall Street ended a volatile session to the upside on Thursday led by a rise in tech shares like Amazon, which unveiled a new indoor drone security video device. Conway G. Gittens has the details