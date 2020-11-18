Global  
 

12 Million People Will Lose Jobless Benefits the Day After Christmas, Study Says

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:52s
The study, published by the Century Foundation think tank, says millions of Americans' benefits will expire during the holidays if Congress does nothing.

Congress is set to cut off 12 million Americans from the only thing holding them back from falling into financial wreckage and disaster, Andrew Stettner, Century Foundation, via NPR News.

The study comes as coronavirus cases continue to surge, and jobless claims are on the rise.

Federal pandemic job relief has kept millions afloat as their state benefits have expired.

On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden called upon Congress to pass additional immediate federal relief.

Democrat and Republican lawmakers have yet to reach a compromise on a stimulus package


