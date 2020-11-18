Global  
 

Luxembourg PM welcomes India for agreements in space and finance

During the India- Luxembourg virtual summit, Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel welcomed the agreements in the areas of space and finance.

He also extended Diwali wishes to PM Modi.


Xavier Bettel Xavier Bettel Luxembourg politician and lawyer; Prime Minister of Luxembourg (2013-present)

India-Luxembourg share vibrant, dynamic relations in financial sector: MEA [Video]

India-Luxembourg share vibrant, dynamic relations in financial sector: MEA

MoUs signed between the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) with SBI and India International Exchange, informed Sandeep Chakravorty, Joint Secretary, Europe West, Ministry of External Affairs while addressing press conference on November 19. He said, "Three agreements were signed coinciding with the summit -- one was between Luxembourg Stock Exchange and State Bank of India, second between Luxembourg Stock Exchange and India International Stock Exchange and third between Luxinnovation and Invest India." "MoUs signed between the Luxembourg Stock Exchange with SBI and India International Exchange. Agreement between Luxinnovation and Invest India also signed. Very good prospects of India and Luxembourg on financial collaboration," he added. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in India- Luxembourg virtual summit, with PM of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel.

India-Luxembourg meeting focused on constructive engagement on bilateral relation: MEA [Video]

India-Luxembourg meeting focused on constructive engagement on bilateral relation: MEA

The India-Luxembourg virtual summit was focused on constructive engagement on our bilateral relation, informed Sandeep Chakravorty, Joint Secretary, Europe West, MEA while addressing press conference on November 19. He said, "This was first-ever virtual summit between the two leaders. The last such formal interaction between PMs of India and Luxembourg took place almost 20 years back. The meeting focused on constructive engagement on our bilateral relation." "The meeting focused on financial sector, fintech, green financing, and space application. They also discussed people to people ties. There was also discussion on deepening the business ties between the two countries," Joint Secretary added. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in India- Luxembourg virtual summit, with PM of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel.

Luxembourg Luxembourg Country in western Europe

PM Modi participates in India-Luxembourg Virtual Summit [Video]

PM Modi participates in India-Luxembourg Virtual Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in India- Luxembourg Virtual Summit on Nov 19. PM Modi said, "I am happy that our space agency recently launched Luxembourgh's four satellites. We welcome Luxembourg's decision to join the International Solar Alliance."

Diwali Diwali Indian festival of lights

