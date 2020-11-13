Eric Mangini: Big Ben reaches for the Super Bowl rather maintaining their undefeated record | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Global  
 

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:20s - Published
Eric Mangini joins the shows to discuss the mindset of Ben Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers.

He feels you never would advocate for losing as a coach, but the pressure of being undefeated could certainly weigh on you as a team.

Big Ben reaches for the Super Bowl rather than keeping their undefeated record.


