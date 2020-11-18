Pre-draft festivities about to start for Kira Lewis Jr.

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 minutes ago

The Hazel Green alum is getting ready for the NBA Draft

Dan, najhe, we're in for an exciting night at mars music hall.

Kira lewis jr, the basketball sensation out of hazel green will hear his name called in the 2020 nba draft.

He's with his family right now getting ready to watch it play out starting at 7 on espn... kira played two seasons for the university of alabma.

A stand out who lead the team in scoring, assists and steals.

Kira graduated hazel green a year early, so he played most of his freshman season only being 17 yeras old..

He's 19 now... if he goes as a lottery pick, he'll be the second bama player in three years to do so.

Colin sexton went 8th overall in 2018.

I got to facetime with kira this week about the draft.

He says he can't believe it's finally time to go pro "it really hasn't hit me, i'm sure it will the night before and the day of, but when it does i'll feel a little bit of nervousness because it's finally here.

Some early mock drafts have lewis gonig to pheonix with the tenth overall pick, others say new orleans ,they're in need of a point guard.

We'll find out soon enough later tonight.

Reporting in huntsivlle, lynden blake,waay 31 sports.