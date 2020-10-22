PM Modi will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on Nov 20: MEA

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and PM of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in the neighbouring country on November 20, said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, MEA on Nov 19.

He said, "Prime Ministers of India and Bhutan will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on November 20.

The two PMs had launched phase-1 of the project during PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019." "The implementation of phase-1 of RuPay card enables Indian visitors in Bhutan to access ATMs and point of sale terminals in Bhutan.

The phase-2 will allow Bhutanese cardholders to access RuPay network in India," he added.