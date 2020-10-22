PM Modi will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on Nov 20: MEA

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and PM of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in the neighbouring country on November 20, said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, MEA on Nov 19.
He said, "Prime Ministers of India and Bhutan will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on November 20.
The two PMs had launched phase-1 of the project during PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019." "The implementation of phase-1 of RuPay card enables Indian visitors in Bhutan to access ATMs and point of sale terminals in Bhutan.
The phase-2 will allow Bhutanese cardholders to access RuPay network in India," he added.
"We believed that the judgment on Kulbhushan Jadhav by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) should be implemented in good spirit," said MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, MEA on November 19 while addressing press conference. He said, "The International Court of Justice's 2019 judgment on Kulbhushan Jadhav has not been acted upon by Pakistan till now. We believe that the judgment of the ICJ should be implemented in good spirit."
The ministry of external affairs said that India and China have agreed to maintain dialogue to resolve the Ladakh standoff. "The talks between India and China were candid, in-depth and constructive. Both sides exchanged views on disengagement at all friction points along LAC. They have agreed to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels," MEA Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said. The ministry, however, declined to comment on reports that two sides are discussing proposals for disengagement. "When we have something to share, we will share," Srivastava said. MEA further said that the two sides will soon hold another round of talks on border standoff. "They have also agreed to have another round of meeting soon," Srivastava added. India and China border standoff has entered its seventh month. Thousands of troops from both sides have dug in for the winter along LAC in Ladakh sector. They are reportedly discussing proposals to withdraw tanks and artillery from the area.
MoUs signed between the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) with SBI and India International Exchange, informed Sandeep Chakravorty, Joint Secretary, Europe West, Ministry of External Affairs while addressing press conference on November 19. He said, "Three agreements were signed coinciding with the summit -- one was between Luxembourg Stock Exchange and State Bank of India, second between Luxembourg Stock Exchange and India International Stock Exchange and third between Luxinnovation and Invest India." "MoUs signed between the Luxembourg Stock Exchange with SBI and India International Exchange. Agreement between Luxinnovation and Invest India also signed. Very good prospects of India and Luxembourg on financial collaboration," he added. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in India- Luxembourg virtual summit, with PM of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in India- Luxembourg Virtual Summit on Nov 19. PM Modi said, "I am happy that our space agency recently launched Luxembourgh's four satellites. We welcome Luxembourg's decision to join the International Solar Alliance."
Speaking to ANI in Bhubaneswar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Bhubaneswar, Dr Umashankar Dash spoke about ATM loot case in the city. DCP said, "Two interstate criminals who were involved in an ATM loot case in the city have been arrested by Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) Police." "They used to operate from Bengaluru and targeted various ATMs across the country," he added.
A wanted ATM thief injured during an encounter by Delhi Police Special Cell on October 22. "One person injured during an encounter by Special Cell near Anand Vihar last night. He is a wanted criminal in several ATM robbery cases. One motorcycle and a pistol seized," informed Delhi Police Special Cell.