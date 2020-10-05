Global  
 

Pivac backs Sir Ian Botham’s grandson James to have ‘very big future’

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Wales boss Wayne Pivac has described James Botham as “a player with a very bigfuture” after selecting him for his Test debut.

Botham – grandson of Englandcricket great Sir Ian Botham – will makes his Wales bow in Saturday’s AutumnNations Cup clash against Georgia.


Wayne Pivac backs Sir Ian Botham's grandson James to have 'very big future'

Wales boss Wayne Pivac has described James Botham as "a player with a very big future" after...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Wayne Pivac set to hand Wales debut to James Botham against Georgia

James Botham – grandson of England cricket great Sir Ian Botham – looks set to make his Wales...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


