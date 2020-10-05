Pivac backs Sir Ian Botham’s grandson James to have ‘very big future’

England cricketing hero Sir Ian Botham has made his first appearance at adifferent kind of Lords – but only after “rain stopped play”. Lord Bothamdonned the traditional scarlet and ermine-trimmed robe for his brief formalintroduction ceremony as a peer in the House of Lords.
Press conference with Gareth Bale ahead of the Nations League gameGareth Balehas expressed concerns over catching Covid-19 after playing for Wales againstRepublic of Ireland opponents who subsequently tested positive. Bale’sTottenham team-mate Matt Doherty and Stoke midfielder James McClean bothtested positive after Wales’ 1-0 Nations League win in Cardiff on Sunday.against Finland in Cardiff on Wednesday.
Two Hollywood stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are the new owners of Wrexham AFC.
The Welsh fifth-tier club, formed in 1864, is the third oldest football club in the world.
The actors put forward their vision for the club to members and a consortium of fan-owners voted overwhelmingly in favour.
The pair released a comical video press release to announce they had become the new owners of the obscure Welsh football team.
England vice-captain Jos Buttler has emphasised the strength of the off-fieldsupport available to players as they tour under Covid-19 restrictions. Englandtravel to South Africa on Monday for a trip that includes three internationalT20 matches and three one-day internationals. It is England’s first tourduring the coronavirus pandemic. Under the agreed protocols, all matches willbe played in Cape Town or Paarl and players will remain in biosecure bubblesthroughout.
