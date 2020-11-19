Walmart's Website Down Again, PlayStation 5 Frenzy

Walmart The PlayStation 5 launched last Thursday, but it has been nearly impossible to buy.

The only certain way to get a PlayStation 5 at launch was by preordering it.

But at least one retailer is selling PS5s digitally on a first-come, first-served basis: Walmart.

The first drop of PlayStation 5 consoles was at noon ET on launch, and it promptly took down the entire Walmart web store.

A resupply one week later had the same results: Walmart's whole web store was down temporarily as interest in the PlayStation 5 overwhelmed the site.

After months of anticipation, Sony's new PlayStation 5 finally launched last Thursday.