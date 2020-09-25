Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In-Depth: Potential COVID-19 side effects

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 03:06s - Published
In-Depth: Potential COVID-19 side effects

In-Depth: Potential COVID-19 side effects

Early data suggests the coronavirus vaccine candidates from both Pfizer and Moderna are safe and effective, but some patients may experience side effects that can feel intense but resolve quickly.

LINDSEY: BOTH MODERNA ANDPFIZER REPORT THEIR VACCINESAGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS APPEARTO BE SAFE AND EFFECTIVE.BUT PEOPLE HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUTPOTENTIAL SIDE EFFECTS




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Researchers eye N-acetylcysteine as a potential natural treatment for psychiatric conditions like depression and schizophrenia

(Natural News) N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is a supplement form of the amino acid cysteine. It plays an...
NaturalNews.com - Published

Killing Cancer Naturally: New Process To Produce Compounds With Anti-Cancer Properties

Killing Cancer Naturally: New Process To Produce Compounds With Anti-Cancer Properties Scientists from the Tokyo University of Science have made a breakthrough in the development of...
Eurasia Review - Published

Q BioMed wins US patent for its Uttrocide-B molecule as a potential liver cancer treatment

Q BioMed Inc (OTCQB:QBIO) announced Monday that it has received a US patent for its Uttrocide-B...
Proactive Investors - Published


Related videos from verified sources

AstraZeneca gets partial immunity in EU deal [Video]

AstraZeneca gets partial immunity in EU deal

European governments will pay claims above an agreed limit against AstraZeneca over side-effects from its potential COVID-19 vaccine, under different terms to a deal struck with Sanofi, an EU official..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published