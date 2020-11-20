Harrison Central Softball: Kayla Moran signs with University of Mobile

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 7 minutes ago

More than nine months after committing to the University of Mobile, Harrison Central softball standout Kayla Moran is ready to make it official.

- a two-way player, in high - school... the lefty senior is - being recruited as a college- outfielder... that can just - about - do it all.- in 20-19... moran was second on- the red rebelettes... - with a .406 batting average.- she was also second on the team- in runs and hits... while tying- for the team-lead, in doubles - and triples.- even in 20-20... dreams do stil- come true.- - "i don't know.

I think it's lik- the dream of- when i was a little girl.

I - always wanted to play di, play- softball in college.

That was - just- always my dream.

I just wanted- to play softball in college and- now i'm fulfulling that - dream.

It might not be di, but- it's like as i grow older i - realize academics over- sports.

But now that i get to - play softball and get a good- education, it's just like 100 - percent i've got to go there."- "she works hard before the game- she's loud.

I like loud players- you need to be loud to play thi- game, and she's not - shy.

And when she starts playin- the game, they're going to see- her hustle.

And - most scouts, that's one of the- first things they're looking- for."

- kayla says her favorite kind of- cupcakes, at the signing day- ceremony... are chocolate.-