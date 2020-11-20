TOM COTTON RALLY

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 2 days ago

Arkansas senator , tom cotton, held a rally in support of senator david perdue and kelly loeffler this afternoon.

The rally was held at the miller-murphy-howard building on the perry fairgrounds.

Gop supporters heared from senators david perdue and kelly loeffler about their visions for georgia.

Senator cotton says all eyes are on georgia ahead of the run-off election in january.

They are waiting to see, are we going to have a republican majority, that protects your rights?

That protects your second amendment rights?

That protects the lives of the unborn?

That lets you keep more c1 3 b13 of your own money?

Or, are we going to have chuck shumer and the democrats in charge?

If both candidates win their races, republicans