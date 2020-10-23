Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The WHO No Longer Recommends Remdesivir For COVID-19 Patients

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
The WHO No Longer Recommends Remdesivir For COVID-19 Patients

The WHO No Longer Recommends Remdesivir For COVID-19 Patients

The FDA approved remdesivir as a treatment for severe COVID-19 cases last month.

This is after granting emergency authorization in May, reports Business Insider.

But on Thursday, the WHO announced it will not recommend the drug's use for COVID-19 patients.

"There is currently no evidence that it improves survival or the need for ventilation," the organization said.

Remdesivir was the first coronavirus treatment to receive emergency authorization from the FDA.

With Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines on the horizon, there is less of a need for weaker treatments.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

WHO Recommends Against Using Gilead Sciences' Remdesivir For Covid

The World Health Organization or WHO has warned against using Gilead Sciences' Covid-19 drug...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •Proactive InvestorsDNA


World's top intensive care body advises against Remdesivir for sickest COVID patients

Antiviral remdesivir should not be used as a routine treatment for COVID-19 patients in critical care...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleDNA


No evidence Remdesivir improves survival for patients hospitalised with Covid, WHO panel finds


Telegraph.co.uk - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleDNA



Related videos from verified sources

remdesivir used by mchs [Video]

remdesivir used by mchs

Since May, MVHS said they've been using the internationally known drug Remdesivir, to treat patients with COVID-19.

Credit: WKTVPublished
FDA Approves Remdesivir to Treat COVID-19 [Video]

FDA Approves Remdesivir to Treat COVID-19

US regulators have approved the use of remdesivir, an antiviral medicine, for COVID-19 treatment.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
10232020 Remdesivir Approval [Video]

10232020 Remdesivir Approval

FDA Approves Remdesivir to be used as a treatment for Covid Patients

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished