State Prepares For Covid Vaccine

With the distribution of the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine possibly just weeks away - the alabama department of public health discussed its planning for receiving and distributing the vaccine.

Dan, state health officer doctor scott harris said today the c-d-c helped the department of public health with its vaccine distribution plan last week when officials were in the state- and the plan will be finalized during the first week of december.

Dr. scott harris, state health officer "we're hearing that all 3 of the products so far have 90 percent or more effectiveness, astrazeneca at least in 1 of its dosing regimens has about 90 percent effectiveness, the hire the effectiveness the fewer the number you have to reach, but i think our goal is that we are protecting all the people who are the most vulnerable."

State health officer doctor scott harris said with the steady increase of coronavirus cases during the past 6 weeks- news a vaccine could be weeks away- with multiple providers seeing high rates of effectiveness is encouraging..

And now they're working to determine who will be able to get it-- with only one hundred and 12 thousand doses expected to come to alabama initially.

Dr. scott harris, state health officer "we have a proposal that we have circulated to the physicians on the governor's coronavirus task force to get, they're the same group that helped us making the ethical decisions around remdesivir."

Harris explained they think they've identified different groups of high-risk health care workers..

Dr. scott harris, state health officer "those workers who are known to be working with covid infected patients, those workers that are involved in procedures, like aerosol generating procedures that put them at particularly high risk, those workers who are involved in mortuary type work."

Harris explained the vaccine most likely won't be available to young children or pregnant women...and each vaccine could target a specific age range or population-- dr. scott harris, state health officer "it's really hard to make a blanket statement that one size fits all statement about all of that.

Ultimately taking a vaccine is something that's going to be administered to you by a healthcare provider and that healthcare provider is still the best source of information on that."

Harris said today that they're still determining where exactly vaccines will be distributed..

And could include possiblities outside of traditional doctors offices include pharmacies, dental office and community health centers.

