Video Credit: WMGT - Published 3 minutes ago

C1 3 b13 41nbc no wait weather this is the 41nbc news at eleven good evening and thanks for good evening and thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 11:00.

I'm jatrissa wooten.

Tucker sargent has the night off.

Holiday shopping comes with a few changes.

But that isn't going to stop most shoppers from getting a good deal tomorrow on black friday.

41nbc's peyton lewis has advice for finding the best prices ... without being bamboozled.

When you picture black friday you probably think of long lines, crowds, and people camping outside stores.

But expert shoppers at blackfriday.com say all of that will change this year.

"retailers are really de-emphasizing their in store events, and they're opening up early, they're letting people come shop on black friday but all their deals are available online and in some cases, some of their deals are available only online."

Kristin mcgrath, the editor of black friday.com has been tracking retail trends for years.

She says she always knew there would be a virtual black friday someday.

"black friday has been moving more and more online anyway, so this is just sort of a continuation of a trend but definitely accelerated by the current circumstances."

With a mostly online black friday, the better business bureau is warning shoppers to be on the lookout for scams. "you want to make sure that you're dealing with a brick and mortar company not just a click and order company."

Kelvin collins, the president of the bbb in middle georgia says if you plan to shop online, get to know the company you're buyinig from first.

"if it's a website you've never been on, you've not shopped it, you just saw an ad somewhere, make sure you look a the links of the website.

Many fake wensites, the main website will go somewhere and will look very professional but some of the smaller links may not go anywhere.

Look for a contact and see if they have a physical location somewhere."

Black friday is also all about finding a good deal kristin mcgrath encourages shoppers to do a little research on prices before they head to stores.

"retailers do tend to use a little bit of marketing magic when they say something is discounted by 50%.

The full price they're using is generally, non-existant, never offered, so it makes it seem like you're getting a big discount so i would also recommend that consumers make a list before they shop, and find out what the full price c1 3 b13 generally is for that item."

In macon, peyton lewis, 41 nbc news.

The national retailers federation is predicting that shoppers will spend more than they did in 20-19.

Last year shoppers in the united states spent over 7-hundred-and-29 billion dollars.

This...is usually the time of the year many of us run a holiday 5-k.

But with the pandemic... events are finding ways to go virtual.

And the reindeer run is one of those races.

41 nbc's ariel schiller spoke with coordinators about how they're making the race safer for its participants.

C1 3 b13 off top :16-:25 :50-:59 when you think if you're interested in running the reindeer run virtually.... you can go to our website 41 nbc dot com and it will connect you with a link to sign up.

Here in georgia... the daily total of new covid cases increases for another day.

Today..

The department of public health reports 29-hundred new cases... bringing the state's total to 413-thousand 909.

And the number of confirmed covid deaths... is at eight thousand 716.

Here are the numbers in middle georgia this thanksgiving.

Bibb county is at seven thousand 258 cases.

Houston county has four thousand 247 cases.

Baldwin county is nearing 25-hundred cases.

And laurens county is just over 22-hundred.

Bibb county investigators are looking for the man who robbed a jewelry store thanksgiving morning.

According to the sheriff's office .... the suspect was playing on a gaming machine at young's jewelry on northside drive around 5:00 this morning.

Deputies say when he ran out of money he threatened the clerk and demanded cash from her.

He then ran from the store with the money.

Deputies say... he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt ... a hoodie ... and army print pants.

Bibb county deputies are also investigating a late-night shooting outside a macon club.

It happened around 11:45 at billy's club house on forest hill road.

Deputies say there was a fight.

And someone pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

One man was injured and taken to medical center navicent health where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

There's no information on a suspect.

If you any information regarding this case-- or the robbery -- call crimestoppers at 1-877-68-crime.

Still ahead on 41nbc news at 11:00, food banks across the nation saw a rise in the number of people needing help... we'll tell you why.

Plus, montez allen has the latest in the world of sports.

Including the game of the week.

But first... a macon law firm and a restaurant chain shows some love to those in need... stay with us.

The best stories come from you.

If you see breaking news or have a news tip... call the 41nbc people were afraid i was contagious.

I felt gross.

It was kind of a shock after i started cosentyx.

Four years clear.

Real people with psoriasis look and feel better with cosentyx.

Don't use if you're allergic to cosentyx.

Before starting, get checked for tuberculosis.

An increased risk of infections and lowered ability to fight them may occur.

Tell your doctor about an infection or symptoms, if your inflammatory bowel disease symptoms develop or worsen, or if you've had a vaccine or plan to.

Serious allergic reactions may occur.

Learn more at cosentyx.com.

Make the move to internet that's all about you.

Cox internet, starting at just $19.99 a month for up to 10 megs.

Be up-and-running on move-in day.

If you add gigablast, you'll get faster than fast speeds.

?

?

And you can pause your wifi anytime when you add panoramic wifi.

Get more than a new home, get internet that puts you at the center.

Cox internet, starting at $19.99 a month for up to 10 megs.

Call or click today.

C1 3 b13 newsroom at 1-866-901-news.

In high definition this is the 41nbc news at eleven.

Welcome back... five hundred meals ... gone in less than an hour... at a thanksgiving drive-thru event.

Macon law firm ... forrest b.johnson and associates joined with s and s cafeteria ... to give back this holiday.

I visited the event this c1 3 b13 morning... and here's the story.

Jwa merry go round of cars-each ready to and you can also give this and you can also give this holiday.

41nbc is parterning with the american red cross all this week to increase blood donations which typically decline between thanksgiving and new year's day.

There are two chances to give tomorrow.

There's the carl vinson v-a in dublin from 10;30 until 3:30.

And the allied arts in milledgeville .... from 1:00 until 6:00pm.

This year... you do need to make an appointment to donate.

You can do so... by using the red cross blood donor app... or visit red cross blood dot org or call 1-800-red cross.

Just remember to use the sponsor code 41nbc.

Chief meteorologist cecilia reeves.... if you have a suggestion or comment about a story, 41 feedback is your chance to be heard.

Call or log on today.

Music.

Now your 41nbc accuweather