'2 phases of Covid...' How our coronavirus understanding evolved #HTLS2020



Related videos from verified sources Explainer: How Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Works



NEW YORK — Pfizer and German company BioNTech announced on Monday, November 9, that their coronavirus vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in those who have not previously.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:16 Published 2 weeks ago Eli Lilly Receives Emergency Use Authorization For Antibody Drug



Drug company Eli Lilly has received emergency use authorization for its antibody drug, which is similar to the antibody drug President Trump received, but there have been numerous antibodies in various.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:58 Published 2 weeks ago Himachal Pradesh resumes inter-state bus service



The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to resume inter-state bus service from on October 14. The bus service was suspended for nearly seven months to curb the spread of COVID-19. Inter-state bus.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:53 Published on October 15, 2020