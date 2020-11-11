Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Old Captains Get Another Chance At Captaincy; Jaan Kumar Sanu Feels Betrayed And Breaks Down

Video Credit: desimartini - Duration: 05:40s - Published
Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Old Captains Get Another Chance At Captaincy; Jaan Kumar Sanu Feels Betrayed And Breaks Down

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Old Captains Get Another Chance At Captaincy; Jaan Kumar Sanu Feels Betrayed And Breaks Down

Bigg Boss 14 had a dramatic episode when the captaincy task got cancelled altogether due to the contestants and their behaviour.

But, Bigg Boss decided that the house should not be without a captain and so decided to have a fresh round.

Obviously, more drama, action, and twists followed.

Check out the top highlights of the last episode here.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Aly Goni Becomes The New Captain [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Aly Goni Becomes The New Captain

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 14, the dance competition continued and finally, the house got a new captain. But that wasn't without the drama. Pavitra had a fallout wiith Rahul when he revealed he..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 04:40Published
Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Rahul Proposes To Disha On Her Birthday; Housemates Party All Night For Captaincy [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Rahul Proposes To Disha On Her Birthday; Housemates Party All Night For Captaincy

Bigg Boss 14 host the biggest party of the year. A new captaincy task was introduced in the house. Also, the nominations tasks continued. Here are highlights of the 11th November episodes.

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 06:27Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 39 Highlights: Jasmin Is Asked To Nominate Aly For Rubina’s Sake [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 39 Highlights: Jasmin Is Asked To Nominate Aly For Rubina’s Sake

The court session of Farah Ki Adalat continued in the Bigg Boss 14 house on Day 39 and it was later followed by an extremely exciting nomination task. While Aly Goni was asked to destroy Jasmin..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 08:20Published