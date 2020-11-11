Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Old Captains Get Another Chance At Captaincy; Jaan Kumar Sanu Feels Betrayed And Breaks Down

Bigg Boss 14 had a dramatic episode when the captaincy task got cancelled altogether due to the contestants and their behaviour.

But, Bigg Boss decided that the house should not be without a captain and so decided to have a fresh round.

Obviously, more drama, action, and twists followed.

Check out the top highlights of the last episode here.