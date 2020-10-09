Food distribution now at Graham Park

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 minutes ago

The only thing they ask of you is to open the trunk or leave a seat open in your vehicle where the meal kit can be placed.

There is no pre-sign up necessary and no income requirements either.

There's a new location in rochester to pick up prepared meals and meal kits for students and their families.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins is filling us in on all of the new details.

Channel one regional food bank in rochester has been distributing prepared meals from mayo high school.

And today... they're shifting over to graham park in a collaboration with rochester public school's meal kits.

The prepared meals from channel one are paid for through the cares act and the rochester public school district meal kits are made possible through a federal nutrition waiver.

The executive director at channel one, virginia merritt, tells me these meals are for anyone would find it beneficial and "there's just no reason for kids to be sitting at home, trying to learn with not enough food.

If you can't get to a distribution point, we will gladly bring the food to you.

We really hope people don't wait until a parent is skipping dinner or until people are skimping to get by.

We're here for you.

We want to help and we hope people will let us."

As of right now... the distributions will be taking place every wednesday and friday from 10 in the morning until noon.

And while students are on a break... it'll take place on tuesdays.

