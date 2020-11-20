Ancient Hindu temple excavated in Pakistan's Swat district | Oneindia News

Global  
 

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:19s - Published
A 1300-year-old Hindu temple has been discovered by Pakistani and Italian archaeologists at a mountain in Swat district of north west Pakistan.

Announcing the discovery on Thursday, Fazle Khaliq of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Archaeology said that the temple discovered is of God Vishnu.

Watch the video for details.

#Pakistan #SwatDistrict #AncientHinduTemples


