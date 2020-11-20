Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:19s - Published 3 weeks ago

Ancient Hindu temple excavated in Pakistan's Swat district | Oneindia News

A 1300-year-old Hindu temple has been discovered by Pakistani and Italian archaeologists at a mountain in Swat district of north west Pakistan.

Announcing the discovery on Thursday, Fazle Khaliq of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Archaeology said that the temple discovered is of God Vishnu.

