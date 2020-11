Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 14:35s - Published 5 minutes ago

The show must go on and these are all celeb couples who had to work together after they broke up.

Top 10 Celeb Couples Who Had to Work Together After They Broke Up

The show must go on and these are all celeb couples who had to work together after they broke up.

Our countdown includes Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, Joey King & Jacob Elordi, Kaley Cuoco & Johnny Galecki, and more!