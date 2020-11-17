Megan Thee Stallion Slams Tory Lanez in New Diss Track ‘Shots Fired’

On Thursday night, Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album, ‘Good News.’.

The first song on the album, “Shots Fired,” is seemingly a diss track aimed at Tory Lanez.

Lanez and Megan have gone back and forth since July, when Lanez allegedly shot Megan in the feet multiple times.

In “Shots Fired,” Megan slams Lanez for denying the shooting, saying he’s “lying” to “save face.” .

She even said that if it “weren’t for [her],” Lanez would’ve been arrested the week of the incident.

And if it weren’t for me, same week, you would have been indicted (Lock yo’ a-- up) … Who a snitch?

I ain’t never went to the police with no names, Megan Thee Stallion / "Shots Fired".

Megan's diss track went on to address lyrics Lanez released about the incident on his own album, 'Daystar.'.

In the album’s opening track, “Money Over Fallouts,” Lanez accused Megan of lying about being shot because she didn’t have any injury to her bones or tendons.

Gotta see a couple questions ... How the f--- you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?, Tory Lanez / "Money Over Fallouts".

Megan fired back, saying the gun he shot her with was loaded with “pellets.” .

You shot a 5’10” b---- with a .22 ... Talkin’ ’bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren’t pellets ... A p---- n---- with a p---- gun in his feelings, Megan Thee Stallion / "Shots Fired"