Man City boss Guardiola hopes Messi ends career at Barcelona

Pep Guardiola says he hopes, as a Barcelona fan, that Lionel Messi finishes his career at the Spanish club.

Barcelona's desperate need to slash their wage bill has been highlighted following the publication of LaLiga's salary caps for 2020-21. The Spanish football..

Manchester City move into the last eight of the Continental Cup despite a penalty shootout loss to Manchester United.

Man City renew Lionel Messi interest, Everton want Daniel James, Man Utd join race for Eduardo Camavinga, plus more.

Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues VIDEO SHOWS: FC BARCELONA TRAINING SESSION / NEWS CONFERENCE WITH BARCELONA COACH RONALD KOEMAN TALKING ABOUT LIONEL MESSI SITUATION IN THE CLUB, ABOUT MATCH AGAINST ATLETICO MADRID / ATLETICO MDARID

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was "not close at all" to leaving the Premier League club, says BBC Radio 5 Live's Guillem Balague.

Pep Guardiola wants his former player Lionel Messi to finish his career at Barcelona, despite suggestions he will sign the Argentine for Manchester City.

City boss Pep Guardiola wants Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona Pep Guardiola maintains he wants Lionel Messi to finish his career withBarcelona and is not thinking about bringing him to Manchester City.

Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview An in-depth look at Tottenham's Premier League clash against Manchester City,as Jose Mourinho locks horns with Pep Guardiola once again.

Pep Guardiola has dismissed suggestions Man City will sign Lionel Messi. The Barcelona captain, who...

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman insists he will no longer answer questions concerning Lionel Messi’s...

Pep Guardiola wants his former player Lionel Messi to finish his career at Barcelona, despite...