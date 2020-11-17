Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man City boss Guardiola hopes Messi ends career at Barcelona

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:27s - Published
Man City boss Guardiola hopes Messi ends career at Barcelona

Man City boss Guardiola hopes Messi ends career at Barcelona

Pep Guardiola says he hopes, as a Barcelona fan, that Lionel Messi finishes his career at the Spanish club.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pep Guardiola Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager

Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview [Video]

Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Tottenham's Premier League clash against Manchester City,as Jose Mourinho locks horns with Pep Guardiola once again.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published
City boss Pep Guardiola wants Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona [Video]

City boss Pep Guardiola wants Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona

Pep Guardiola maintains he wants Lionel Messi to finish his career withBarcelona and is not thinking about bringing him to Manchester City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Lionel Messi: Man City boss Pep Guardiola wants forward to end career at Barcelona

 Pep Guardiola wants his former player Lionel Messi to finish his career at Barcelona, despite suggestions he will sign the Argentine for Manchester City.
BBC News

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss was 'not close at all' to leaving, says Guillem Balague

 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was "not close at all" to leaving the Premier League club, says BBC Radio 5 Live's Guillem Balague.
BBC News

Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Argentine footballer

Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues [Video]

Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues

VIDEO SHOWS: FC BARCELONA TRAINING SESSION / NEWS CONFERENCE WITH BARCELONA COACH RONALD KOEMAN TALKING ABOUT LIONEL MESSI SITUATION IN THE CLUB, ABOUT MATCH AGAINST ATLETICO MADRID / ATLETICO MDARID

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 07:39Published

Man City determined to sign Messi - Friday's gossip column

 Man City renew Lionel Messi interest, Everton want Daniel James, Man Utd join race for Eduardo Camavinga, plus more.
BBC News

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Women's Continental League Cup: Man City progress despite shootout loss too Man Utd

 Manchester City move into the last eight of the Continental Cup despite a penalty shootout loss to Manchester United.
BBC News

FC Barcelona FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona

Barcelona wage bill dilemma underlined as La Liga publish salary caps

 Barcelona's desperate need to slash their wage bill has been highlighted following the publication of LaLiga's salary caps for 2020-21. The Spanish football..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Lionel Messi: Man City boss Pep Guardiola wants forward to end career at Barcelona

Pep Guardiola wants his former player Lionel Messi to finish his career at Barcelona, despite...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •SoccerNews.comBelfast TelegraphZee News


Ronald Koeman refuses to answer questions on Lionel Messi’s Barcelona future as Man City transfer called ‘inevitable’

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman insists he will no longer answer questions concerning Lionel Messi’s...
talkSPORT - Published

Pep Guardiola speaks out on fresh Lionel Messi transfer rumours after signing new Man City contract

Pep Guardiola has dismissed suggestions Man City will sign Lionel Messi. The Barcelona captain, who...
talkSPORT - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Guardiola: I want Messi to end career at Barcelona [Video]

Guardiola: I want Messi to end career at Barcelona

Pep Guardiola says he wants to see Lionel Messi finish his career at Barcelona because of his own strong bond with the Spanish club

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:04Published
Pep 'so satisfied' with new Man City deal [Video]

Pep 'so satisfied' with new Man City deal

Pep Guardiola says he has 'unfinished business' at Manchester City after committing his future to the club by agreeing a new two-year deal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:53Published
Guardiola extends Man City contract to 2023 [Video]

Guardiola extends Man City contract to 2023

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola explains why he has signed a new contract with the club.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:14Published