Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe: Steph Curry is now under immense pressure with Klay's season-ending achilles injury | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Shannon Sharpe: Steph Curry is now under immense pressure with Klay's season-ending achilles injury | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe: Steph Curry is now under immense pressure with Klay's season-ending achilles injury | UNDISPUTED

The Golden State Warriors worst fears were confirmed yesterday when Klay Thompson’s MRI revealed that he had torn his Achilles and is expected to miss the entire season.

Golden State is now reportedly on the verge of acquiring Kelly Oubre from the Thunder to help fill the void created by Klay’s injury.

Much of the attention however will go to Steph Curry to lead the Warriors after a disappointing previous season.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Klay's season-ending injury.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe: Steph Curry is now under immense pressure with Klay's season-ending achilles injury | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe: Steph Curry is now under immense pressure with Klay's season-ending achilles injury | UNDISPUTED The Golden State Warriors worst fears were confirmed yesterday when Klay Thompson’s MRI revealed...
FOX Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Nick Wright on GSW season: Steph Curry will have to carry the offense without Klay | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright on GSW season: Steph Curry will have to carry the offense without Klay | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright reacts to the latest news that Klay Thompson is officially out for the season due to injury, & discusses what this could mean for the Golden State Warriors. Nick feels the Warriors were..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:57Published
All Eyes Are On You, Steph [Video]

All Eyes Are On You, Steph

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is out for the season with an Achilles tear, which is a blow both to the Golden State Warriors and the NBA.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 01:45Published
Colin reacts to report that Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending achilles injury | THE HERD [Video]

Colin reacts to report that Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending achilles injury | THE HERD

It's been reported that Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending achilles injury. Colin Cowherd talks what this means for the Warriors, and if we will ever see Golden State..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:38Published