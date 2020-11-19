Shannon Sharpe: Steph Curry is now under immense pressure with Klay's season-ending achilles injury | UNDISPUTED

The Golden State Warriors worst fears were confirmed yesterday when Klay Thompson’s MRI revealed that he had torn his Achilles and is expected to miss the entire season.

Golden State is now reportedly on the verge of acquiring Kelly Oubre from the Thunder to help fill the void created by Klay’s injury.

Much of the attention however will go to Steph Curry to lead the Warriors after a disappointing previous season.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Klay's season-ending injury.