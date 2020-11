Florida Named One Of 6 Finalists For US Space Command Headquarters Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:31s - Published 3 minutes ago Florida Named One Of 6 Finalists For US Space Command Headquarters Patrick Air Force Base, along the state's Space Coast in Brevard County, is one of six finalists to be home of the U.S. Space Command headquarters, the latest of 11 unified command under the U.S. Department of Defense. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend