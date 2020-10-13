The Rebound Tampa Bay: Reasons for Optimism

ABC Action News feature reporter Sean Daly talks about his strategy and attempts to find feel-good stories at the height of the pandemic.

Fire destroys Tampa home hours ahead of Tropical Storm Eta While much of Tampa Bay braced for Tropical Storm Eta, a local family was in a desperate fight to save their home from a fire.

Best Wedding Venues in Tampa Bay | Wedding Series One of the firsts steps in planning your special day is picking a venue. Thankfully for us, Tampa Bay has a beautiful selection of wedding locations to choose from!

Overeating during the pandemic to numb out feelings caused by stress can be dangerous, experts warn | The Rebound Tampa Bay Many people joke about gaining 15 pounds during the pandemic, better known as 'Covid 15,' because they're isolated at home and overeating, but an eating disorder specialist says using food to cope with stress and anxiety is no joke and can be dangerous.

The Rebound Tampa Bay: Help for the Holidays Metropolitan Ministries provides all kinds of assistance for Bay Area families, but this year more than ever before they need a hand from anyone in a position to give.