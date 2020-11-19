New Music Friday: BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Garth Brooks all release albums
Megan Thee Stallion's debut LP, BTS' second album of 2020, Garth Brooks' 12th LP and a Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes collab highlight New Music Friday.
Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa Team Up For 'Prisoner', Megan Thee Stallion Releases 'Good News'Talk about a dynamic duo! Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa embrace punk-rock vibe for their new "Prisoner" collab music video. Plus, there's some 'Good News' for Megan Thee Stallion fans as she just released..
Sia Is Being Criticized For Her New Movie's Portrayal of Autism"Grrrrrrrrrr. F—kity f—k why don’t you watch my film before you judge it? FURY," the singer responded.
