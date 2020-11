Bar and restaurant workers feel targeted by California curfew Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 01:25s - Published 1 minute ago Bar and restaurant workers feel targeted by California curfew Members of the bar and restaurant industry say they feel they’re being targeted by California’s latest COVID-19 restriction — a 10 p.m. Curfew. 0

