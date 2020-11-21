Kira talks getting drafted by Pelicans

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 weeks ago

Hazel Green grad is off to the NBA

Night.

So yeah thats a big deal!

Kira joined his draft party after he was picked.

He took time to greet everyone in the room, from his high school friends, to his staff at alabama, his family of course overjoyed.... the 19 year old is the first player to get drafted to the nba out of hazel green.

If you talk to kira's former principal, coach, his family, his teammates, they'll tell you he has a work ethic like no other.

Kira says he knew he had to stay focused to acoomplish his one dream.

That was to make it to the nba, never had a plan b, never had a backup profession, it was always get to the nba, i knew if i worked hard, kept my nose clean, stay focused, one of these days it was gonna happen, glad it happened today.

Kira will head to the big easy soon enough, the season starts december 22.

According to the nba rookie pay scale for 2020-2021 the thirteeth pick makes a little more than three million in the first season... and close to 3.5 the second season.

