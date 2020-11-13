Devotees reach Sabarimala to offer prayers to Lord Ayappa
The annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season is underway.
Sabarimala devotees reached Sannidhanam to offer prayers to Lord Ayappa during Mandala Pooja.
Only a few devotees participated in the pilgrimage this year due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The temple staff was seen in PPE kits and following precautionary measures.
The 2-month long annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season was started from November 16.