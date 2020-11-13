Global  
 

Devotees reach Sabarimala to offer prayers to Lord Ayappa

The annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season is underway.

Sabarimala devotees reached Sannidhanam to offer prayers to Lord Ayappa during Mandala Pooja.

Only a few devotees participated in the pilgrimage this year due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The temple staff was seen in PPE kits and following precautionary measures.

The 2-month long annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season was started from November 16.


