Azerbaijan enters Nagorno-Karabakh district after peace deal
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:59s - Published
Azerbaijan’s military takes over one of three districts Armenia agreed to give back in the contested region as part of a peace deal.
