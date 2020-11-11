Azerbaijan enters Nagorno-Karabakh district after peace deal

Global  
 

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:59s
Azerbaijan’s military takes over one of three districts Armenia agreed to give back in the contested region as part of a peace deal.


Azerbaijan's army enters region ceded by Armenia; coronavirus tears through Syria's Idlib

 Azerbaijan said its army entered the first of three regions ceded by Armenia under a Russian-brokered peace deal. Also, hospitals are overwhelmed with..
Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire: Azerbaijani leader hails handover of Aghdam region by Armenia

Azerbaijan troops enter first district handed over by Armenia

Azerbaijan takes over first district laid out in Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

After the district of Aghdam, Kalbajar is set to be handed over on the November 25 and Lachin on December 1.View on euronews

 Celebrations erupted across Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan following a ceasefire agreement with Armenia. (Nov. 19)
 
Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire: Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of using phosphorus bombs

Armenia sharply raises troop death toll in Nagorno-Karabakh as political crisis brews

 YEREVAN, Armenia — Armenia has raised the number of its troops killed in recent fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh to 2,425 — about 1,000 more than previously..
Armenian PM, under pressure to quit after Karabakh defeat, unveils action plan

 Read full article 18 November 2020, 8:40 am·1-min read YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday unveiled a six-month action plan..
Armenians set fire to homes before handing village over to Azerbaijan

Armenians are resorting to a scorched earth policy as the clock ticks down to a handover of territory...
Karabakh Deal: As Many Questions As Answers – OpEd

Karabakh Deal: As Many Questions As Answers – OpEd By Joshua Kucera* (Eurasianet) -- The peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan has stopped the...
An Uneasy Peace Between Armenia And Azerbaijan

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict The Armenian government has signed what it has referred to as a...
Azerbaijan extends Armenian pullout deadline from Kalbajar

Residents of Armenian origin in Kalbajar district are on a mass exodus as Azerbaijan is due to formally take over.

Thousands of Armenians defy martial law to rally and demand PM's resignation

Thousands of disgruntled Armenians descended on Yerevan's Liberty Square to rally and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in the wake of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal.

Furious Armenians storm government buildings while Baku celebrates new Nagorno-Karabakh deal

Hundreds of Armenians, angry at a peace deal between their country, Azerbaijan and Russia, broke into government buildings in the capital Yerevan early Tuesday (November 10) in protest.

