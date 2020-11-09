Global  
 

What a peace deal means for Nagorno-Karabakh

BBC World News
Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia sign an agreement to end conflict over the disputed enclave.


Armenia, Azerbaijan sign peace deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Putin says Russian peacekeepers will be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh following the signing of a peace...
CBC.ca


Armenians protest new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire [Video]

Armenians protest new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Armenian protesters stormed the government house in the capital Yerevan on Tuesday, demanding to see the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after he signed a ceasefire deal with Azerbaijan and..

Reuters Studio
Protesters break into Armenian PM's residence [Video]

Protesters break into Armenian PM's residence

Protesters gathered on Tuesday (November 10) near the Armenia Prime Minister's official residence in Yerevan hours after a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan was announced.

Reuters Studio
Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war [Video]

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

Nikol Pashinyan announces ‘painful’ agreement with presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to end weeks-long conflict.

Al Jazeera STUDIO