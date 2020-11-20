Global  
 

Channing Tatum To Star In Monster Movie

Cue “The Boys are Back in Town.” Channing Tatum is reuniting with his very funny former directors on 21 Jump Street, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, for another film.

A monster movie.

As reported by Deadline, the masters of upcoming movie announcements, Tatum is joining Lord and Miller for a monster-related project at Universal Pictures.

If you’re wondering if it’s related to Universal’s slate of classic monster movie properties: yep.

Reid Carolin wrote a treatment, and Wes Tooke is writing the script.


