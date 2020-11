Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 00:21s - Published 6 minutes ago

LOVE IT!

O-U HAS TURNEDTHIS THING AROUND MASSIVELY,EVER SINCE RHAMONDRESTEVENSON AND RONNIE PERKINSRETURNED.

BUT THE BESTDEFENSE OF THE GUNDY ERA...TWO WEEKS FOR O-S-U TO GETTHEIR GUYS HEALTHY, TYLANWALLACE, CHUBA HUBBARD, L-DBROWN ALL RESTED, THAT'SJUST TOO DANGEROUS.

35-31POKES, GUYS.LET'S GET A FINAL LOOK AT