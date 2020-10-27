Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix faces heat over a scene in the webseries, 'A suitable Boy': Watch the video | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Netflix faces heat over a scene in the webseries, 'A suitable Boy': Watch the video | Oneindia News

Netflix faces heat over a scene in the webseries, 'A suitable Boy': Watch the video | Oneindia News

Netflix is once again hit by controversy.

If you are wondering why #BoycottNetflix is trending on twitter, what has happened now, Then you must take a look at these memes that netizens are sharing and you will have a clear idea.

If you have watched the Netflix webseries 'A suitable Boy', then you must remember that kissing scene that happens when Lata and Kabir meet at the temple.

Well that has angered many on the social media, claiming that the scene has hurt Hindu sentiments and therefore Netflix must be Boycotted.A BJP leader Gaurav Tiwari has filed an FIR against Netflix with the Madhya Pradesh police and has demanded an apology.

He has said that if the video is not released then we will protest against Netflix on the streets.

November 23.

#BoycottNetflix #ASuitableBoy #MadhyaPradesh


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

British diplomat saves Chinese woman: Viral rescue video | Oneindia News [Video]

British diplomat saves Chinese woman: Viral rescue video | Oneindia News

A British Diplomat is winning praise for his daring act. He saved a woman from drowning in a river in Chongqing. As people stood by and watched the scene, Ellison had the presence of mind to leap after..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:24Published
Online news media & social sites are now under Govt control, What does it mean?|Oneindia News [Video]

Online news media & social sites are now under Govt control, What does it mean?|Oneindia News

The government has issued an order bringing online news portals and content providers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar under the Information and Broadcasting ministry. The notification..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published
Police Search For Motorcyclist Who Struck Boy, 6, Fled Scene In Sylmar [Video]

Police Search For Motorcyclist Who Struck Boy, 6, Fled Scene In Sylmar

The Los Angeles Police Department Monday released surveillance video of a hit-and-run that sent a 6-year-old boy to the hospital.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:28Published