Police arrest protesters at London's Million Mask March on first day of national lockdown



The march took place on the day national lockdown rules come into force.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published 2 weeks ago

Clashes between police and anti-lockdown protesters in Barcelona



Protesters opposing new lockdown rules in Spain clashed with police in Barcelona on Friday 30 October. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 3 weeks ago