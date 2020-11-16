Global  
 

Guatemala protesters torch Congress as simmering anger boils over

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:32s
Guatemala protesters torch Congress as simmering anger boils over

A contentious budget bill pushed thousands into the streets to demand an end to corruption, among other grievances.


Protesters burn Guatemala's Congress as demonstrations against president escalate

 Hundreds of protesters broke into Guatemala's Congress and burned part of the building on Saturday amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro..
Guatemala: Protesters burn part of Congress building amidst antibudget rallies

 Hundreds of people stormed into Guatemala's Congress building amidst protests against President Alejandro Giammattei for approving budget cuts in secret while..
Guatemala: Congress on fire after protesters storm building

 The building went up in flames after demonstrators - who oppose the new budget - staged an attack.
Biden’s Foolish Immigration Priorities

 Joe Biden shouldn’t want to begin his administration with a renewed migrant crisis at the border, but that’s what his priorities risk creating. After many..
WorldNews

Protesters in Guatemala Set Fire to Congress Building Over Spending Cuts

After two hurricanes displaced thousands of people and wrecked infrastructure, a bill that cut...
NYTimes.com


Violent protests rock Guatemalan capital as fury over budget cuts grows [Video]

Violent protests rock Guatemalan capital as fury over budget cuts grows

Violent protests rocked Guatemala City last night (November 21) amid growing anger over president Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving budget cuts.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:01